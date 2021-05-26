Four missing children from the same family - including a two year-old girl - could be in Northern Ireland

Thomas Connors (12 years), Ann Connors (10 years), Margaret Connors (7 years) and Helen Connors (2 years), have been missing from the Dublin area since May 6.

An Garda Síochána have ongoing concerns about the well-being of these four children.

The children may be travelling with a relative either around Ireland or may have entered Northern Ireland or the United Kingdom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Connors (12 years), Ann Connors (10 years), Margaret Connors (7 years) and Helen Connors (2 years).

An Garda Síochána have ongoing concerns about the well-being of these four children.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

---

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe