Four suspects aged 18 to 20 arrested over spate of burglaries in Co Armagh

The PSNI have arrested four men over a series of overnight burglaries in Co Armagh.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two 20-year-old men and a 18-year old man have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a vehicle.

A fourth man, aged 19, has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, obstructing police, handling stolen goods, interference with vehicles and theft of vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first report of a burglary was received at around 2.20am on Friday.

The four suspects are aged 18, 19, and two are aged 20

It stated that two men had attempted to force a window at a property in Chapel View in Crossmaglen – however it’s believed the pair made off in separate vehicles without gaining entry to the home.

A short time later a Volkswagen Tiguan was reported stolen from a house in nearby Fairy Glen.

It’s understood thieves gained entry to the home, removed the car keys and subsequently took the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortly before 6am a Range Rover was stolen from a house on Low Road in Meigh. Once again the home was entered and the vehicle taken using keys removed from the house.

Just after 8.30am on Friday the occupants of another address in Chapel View found that a Peugeot van had been taken from outside their property overnight.

A third resident of Chapel View also awoke to find a wallet had been stolen from their car, which was parked on their driveway, whilst another vehicle owner reported their car, which had been parked at their home on Dundalk Road, had been rifled through.

Detectives in Newry CID are investigating all of these reports and would like to hear from anyone with information or doorbell, dashcam or any other footage captured in the areas of the homes targeted.