Four suspects aged 18 to 20 arrested over spate of burglaries in Co Armagh
Two 20-year-old men and a 18-year old man have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a vehicle.
A fourth man, aged 19, has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, obstructing police, handling stolen goods, interference with vehicles and theft of vehicles.
The first report of a burglary was received at around 2.20am on Friday.
It stated that two men had attempted to force a window at a property in Chapel View in Crossmaglen – however it’s believed the pair made off in separate vehicles without gaining entry to the home.
A short time later a Volkswagen Tiguan was reported stolen from a house in nearby Fairy Glen.
It’s understood thieves gained entry to the home, removed the car keys and subsequently took the vehicle.
Shortly before 6am a Range Rover was stolen from a house on Low Road in Meigh. Once again the home was entered and the vehicle taken using keys removed from the house.
Just after 8.30am on Friday the occupants of another address in Chapel View found that a Peugeot van had been taken from outside their property overnight.
A third resident of Chapel View also awoke to find a wallet had been stolen from their car, which was parked on their driveway, whilst another vehicle owner reported their car, which had been parked at their home on Dundalk Road, had been rifled through.
Detectives in Newry CID are investigating all of these reports and would like to hear from anyone with information or doorbell, dashcam or any other footage captured in the areas of the homes targeted.
Call 101 with any information, or if you prefer you can provide information online via https://www.psni.police.uk/report.