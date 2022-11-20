The men, aged 51, 49, 47 and 34, are being held by police and will appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday (November 21).

They were detained by officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force during what police described as “a significant operation” in the east of the city on Friday and Saturday.

The charges include possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life, and possession of a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

Police said the 51-year-old, 47-year-old and 34-year-old have also been charged with possession of explosives in suspicious circumstances and possession of explosives with intent to endanger life, while the 49-year-old suspect has been charged with possession of articles for use in terrorism.

The searches – described by police as relating to “suspected paramilitary activity linked to the East Belfast UVF” – were carried out at three residential properties and one business premises in the Lower Newtownards Road area.

All charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

On Saturday, Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill, head of Organised Crime Branch, said: “During the searches we found eight firearms, a large quantity of assorted ammunition, three pipe bombs which we suspect are viable, balaclavas and UVF flags and emblems. Two vehicles were also seized.

UVF mural on the Castlereagh Road in east Belfast.

“The reckless storage of these explosive devices meant local police had to close the roads and evacuate residents in two separate areas… last night, causing disruption for local people trying to go about their business. We thank the public for their patience.

“East Belfast UVF continues to be involved in a range of paramilitary crime, including violence, intimidation, money laundering and drug dealing – causing harm to their own communities."

The senior detective added: “The Paramilitary Crime Task Force remains committed to the relentless pursuit of East Belfast UVF to tackle the harm they pose to local people.

