Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of Odhrán Kelly, have made a fourth arrest.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody assisting with police enquiries. Two women, aged 43 and 36, and another 31-year-old man, remain in custody at this time.

The murder investigation was launched following the discovery of 23-year-old Mr Kelly’s body in the Edward Street area of Lurgan on Sunday, 3rd December.

A crowd began gather in the rain on Edward Street in Lurgan, where Odhrán Kelly's body was found on Sunday. Picture By: Arthur Allison: PacemakerPress.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “The investigation is at an early stage and we are continuing to interview people who remain in custody. I am keeping an open mind regarding the motive and am following a number of lines of enquiry.

"We would reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference 370 03/12/23.”

Meanwhile police have charged two women with assisting an offender.

The 43-year-old and 36-year-old women are due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 7th December.