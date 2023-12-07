Fourth arrest in Odhrán Kelly murder investigation as two women charged with assisting an offender
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of Odhrán Kelly, have made a fourth arrest.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody assisting with police enquiries. Two women, aged 43 and 36, and another 31-year-old man, remain in custody at this time.
The murder investigation was launched following the discovery of 23-year-old Mr Kelly’s body in the Edward Street area of Lurgan on Sunday, 3rd December.
Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “The investigation is at an early stage and we are continuing to interview people who remain in custody. I am keeping an open mind regarding the motive and am following a number of lines of enquiry.
"We would reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference 370 03/12/23.”
Meanwhile police have charged two women with assisting an offender.
The 43-year-old and 36-year-old women are due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 7th December.
As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.