Francis Bradley: Second inquest into SAS shooting death set to be heard next April

Coroner Peter Irvine said he intends to get the inquest for Francis Bradley “up and running as soon as possible”.

Francis Bradley, 20, was shot dead by soldiers in disputed circumstances near Toomebridge, Co Londonderry, in 1986. At the time of the killing, the IRA said Mr Bradley was not a member. However, his name was later added to the organisation's "roll of honour".

The family of the Co Derry man have welcomed the development in the long-running case.

In 2010, then attorney general John Larkin ordered a fresh inquest into the controversial killing.

Mr Irvine, who is also a judge, told a preliminary hearing in Belfast on Thursday that he wants legal parties to work towards a “target date” for starting the inquest on Monday, April 24 next year.

He added that it is important that outstanding preparatory work for the probe, such as the process of security vetting and disclosing sensitive state files, is done “appropriately and in time”.

Karen Quinlivan KC, representing the Bradley family, said they had been waiting a long time for the inquest to begin.

Joanne Hannigan KC, representing the PSNI and MoD, sounded a note of caution on the proposed timetable, as she highlighted the “substantial” number of legacy inquests already set to be heard in the first half of next year.