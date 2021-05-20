Fresh appeal for ‘answers to unanswered questions’ into 2001 murder of Damien Duffy (18)

In a statement, Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Branch said: “In May 2001 Damien, who was only 18 years old, was stabbed during an incident after leaving a bar on the Stewartstown Road, Belfast.

“He died in hospital in London on 4th June 2001.

“Thirteen other people were treated in hospital for injuries linked to the incident.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Det Insp Murphy added: “Police launched a murder investigation during which 14 people were arrested, 22 searches were conducted and over 380 statements were recorded.

“One person was charged with murder and another person was charged with attempted murder.

“A further 12 suspects were reported to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“On 25th November 2003 ten defendants pleaded guilty at Craigavon Crown Court to 17 charges.

“Charges of murder and attempted murder were not proceeded with.”

Det Insp Murphy said he recognises that “Damien’s family have carried unanswered questions for the past 20 years and our thoughts are with them as we approach the 20th anniversary of Damien’s murder”.

“A large number of witnesses came forward during the investigation, but today, I would appeal for anyone who was present or has evidence about what happened that night, to contact me at Ladas Drive Police Station, using the telephone number 101,” he added.