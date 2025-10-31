Fresh appeal for information 24 years after ‘savage’ murder of Arthur Berryman who was stabbed by attackers who forced their way into his home

Arthur Berryman, who was murdered inside his Belfast home on October 31, 2001. A fresh appeal for information has been made 24 years after his "savage" murder in east Belfast

A fresh appeal for information has been made 24 years after the "savage" murder of Arthur Berryman in east Belfast .

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Berryman was stabbed by attackers who forced their way into his home on Imperial Street in the Woodstock area at around 11.30pm on October 31 2001.

The 46-year-old suffered from a number of stab wounds and died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said he had been at home with his wife when she answered a knock at the door before being confronted by a masked man wielding a knife who pushed her to the ground before entering and stabbing Mr Berryman as he sat in the living room.

The man was described as wearing a dark coloured jacket with the hood up and had his face covered with a light coloured mask. He was believed to have fled on foot into an alleyway beside the house after the attack.

Detective Inspector Ailish McCrissican said it was a "savage and sustained attack on a defenceless man in his home".

She said they don't believe it was a sectarian attack and urged that anyone with information to speak to police from the Legacy Investigation Branch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are exploring a number of potential motives for the murder, however, we do not believe the attack on Arthur was in any way sectarian," she said.

"While two people, a man and woman, were charged in connection with the murder, the charges were later withdrawn and no one has been convicted to date.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have been on Imperial Street or the surrounding streets before or after the murder and who may have seen the attacker - please speak with police."

She added: "In line with our Case Allocation Model, detectives are carrying out a number of enquiries and speaking to witnesses again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the years since Arthur's murder, people's circumstances and allegiances may have changed. If you have any knowledge of what happened that night, but have not spoken to police previously, please do so now.

"You may have heard accounts of what happened, either in the immediate aftermath or over the following years.

"Despite the amount of time that has passed since the murder, it is not too late. If anyone now feels they are able to talk to us, we are ready to listen. Twenty-four years have passed but Arthur's family continue to suffer the devastating effects of this senseless murder.