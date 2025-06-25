Fresh appeal for information around death of man in Co Monaghan hit and run
Gardai said Fintan Traynor, 20, had been walking home on a road close to the Irish border in the early hours of June 26 2011 after a night out in Castleblayney when he was struck by a car.
They said it happened on the Lemgare Road, which links the villages of Clontibret and Annyalla with Derrynoose and Keady in Co Armagh, and the driver of the vehicle failed to stop, instead fleeing the scene.
Investigating gardai believe that an Audi A4, 1996 to 2001 model, was involved in this collision, and have issued a picture of the front lower portion of the grille of such a vehicle which was recovered at the scene.
While some 400 leads have been pursued over the last 14 years, the vehicle and driver have yet to be located.
Detective Inspector Adrian Durcan of the Monaghan Garda District has issued an public for information.
“I am appealing to the public that if they have any information to please come forward,” he said.
“With the passage of time, now perhaps someone may feel more comfortable coming forward with information in relation to this matter.
“Do you know someone who may have had damage to an Audi car around this period?
“Did someone confide in you?
“In 14 years loyalties, friendships and relationships change and perhaps now you are in a position to provide the investigation team with the vital information that would locate the vehicle and driver.
“You can contact us in Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200 or alternatively you can contact us by calling the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.”