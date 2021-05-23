Fresh appeal made to contact ‘friend’ with missing brothers Patrick and Fabricio Hovarth - children last seen May 14

Police working to locate two children from north Belfast have today (Sunday,23rd May) made a fresh appeal for information.

Detective Sergeant Faulkner said: “Five-year-old Patrick Hovarth and his older brother, Fabricio, who is eight years old, were last seen earlier this month, at around 6pm on Friday 14th May, getting into a black-coloured Ford car in the Limestone road area of Belfast.

“At that time, Patrick was wearing light-coloured bottoms and top with black shoes, while his older brother Fabricio wore grey bottoms and a purple and green top. The brothers both have dark-coloured hair.

Fabrizio (8) and Patrick (5) Hovarth

“We believe, at this time, that Patrick and Fabricio may be in the company of a friend, or a relative and they are in the Republic of Ireland.

“I am making a direct appeal to the person who is with Patrick and Fabricio to please get in touch with us as soon as possible. The number to call is 101, quoting the reference number 2275 of 14/05/21.