Fresh appeal over crash in which 18-year-old died in Tyrone

By Jonathan McCambridge PA
Published 20th Mar 2025, 20:11 BST

Police have made a new appeal for anyone with information about a road crash in Co Tyrone in which an 18-year-old man was killed to come forward.

At approximately 10.50pm on Tuesday March 4 police received a report that a black Peugeot 207 had been involved in a collision.

The driver of the vehicle died a short time later in hospital.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Coalisland Road area between 10.35pm and 10.50pm on Tuesday March 4, and has dashcam footage, to make contact with us.”

