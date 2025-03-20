Fresh appeal over crash in which 18-year-old died in Tyrone
Police have made a new appeal for anyone with information about a road crash in Co Tyrone in which an 18-year-old man was killed to come forward.
At approximately 10.50pm on Tuesday March 4 police received a report that a black Peugeot 207 had been involved in a collision.
The driver of the vehicle died a short time later in hospital.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Coalisland Road area between 10.35pm and 10.50pm on Tuesday March 4, and has dashcam footage, to make contact with us.”