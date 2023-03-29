Fresh attacks on north Down homes linked to drug gangs feud

A PSNI statement issued this morning said there were petrol bomb attacks on a house in Bangor and a block of flats in Newtownards.

No one was injured in the latest attacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police say they are the latest attacks in a row between two drug gangs.

North Down and Ards District Commander, Johnston McDowell said: “Officers received a report shortly before 9.20pm that a house had been petrol bombed in the Ballyferris Walk area of Bangor.

“We then received a second report at 9.30pm of damage being caused to a property in the Glenbrook Road area of Newtownards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was reported at least two men threw bricks through the front window of the house and poured petrol onto the driveway.

“Police then received a third report at approximately 9.40pm of a petrol bomb attack at a block of flats in the Wallace Place area of Newtownards.

Forensics at the scene on Monda Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

“These incidents are linked to an ongoing feud between two rival drug gangs and police are following a number of lines of enquiry."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that “thankfully, no injuries were reported on Tuesday evening”. #

“I would also like to extend my thanks to our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who attended,” he added.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in these areas at the reported times, and saw anything suspicious, to call police on 101, quoting reference numbers 2128, 2176 and 2156 of 28/03/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad