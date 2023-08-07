Fresh inquests ordered into the deaths of five men in Co Tyrone UVF killings

Northern Ireland's Attorney General Brenda King has directed that inquests be held into the deaths of Phelim McNally, 28, in Coagh in 1988, Thomas Casey, 57, in Cookstown in 1990, Sean Anderson, 32, in Pomeroy in 1991 and teenager Dwayne O'Donnell, 17, and Thomas Armstrong, 52, in Cappagh in 1991. A solicitor for the families of the men said the cases are linked through suspects, geography, and ballistics, and said he believes the cases involve collusion with state forces.

The decision to grant new inquests was taken on the basis of deficiencies in the original investigation and inquest as well as new information coming to light. Solicitor Gavin Booth of Phoenix Law, who acts for the families of the men welcomed the ordering of fresh inquests. "For too long these families have sought answers as to what happened to their loved ones," he said.

"New evidence which has come to light raises serious questions, not only about the involvement of the 8th Battalion of the UDR in all these killings, but also as regards the failure of the RUC to prosecute these individuals." The move comes as the Government's controversial Legacy Bill is expected to get royal assent later this year.

Seana Quinn holding an image of her brother Dwayne O'Donnell joins families of Phelim McNally, Thomas Casey, Sean Anderson, Dwayne O'Donnell and Thomas Armstrong gathered outside Belfast High Court, as the Attorney General for Northern Ireland, Brenda King, has directed that fresh Inquests be held into their deaths. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

It is set to give immunity from prosecution for Troubles-related offences to people who co-operated with the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), and will prevent future civil cases and inquests. All inquests linked to the Troubles must reach a conclusion by May of next year. After May, cases are then passed to the ICRIR.

Mr Booth said his clients "are steadfast in their commitment to seeing these inquests completed". "To be clear, this inquest and all those that are before the courts should continue," he said. "These families deserve that right and their inquests should be properly resourced and heard within a timely fashion. "Our next step is to ask for this case to be urgently listed before the Coroners Court and for immediate steps to be taken to make sure this case goes ahead without delay."

Seana Quinn, sister of Mr O'Donnell, said her family has been fighting for decades for answers. "Our families are fighting for truth and justice, it's not up for debate," she said. "We deserve this inquest."