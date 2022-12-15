Mark Hall was shot dead in a gun attack at his family home in Rodney Drive, Belfast, on the afternoon of Saturday, December 18, 2021.Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “As part of our ongoing investigation into the brutal murder of Mark, officers conducted a number of searches.“It’s almost one year since Mark’s life was taken. The callous attack took place in a busy residential area, and at a time when families would have been out and about, preparing for Christmas.“The murder has left a family bereft. It’s left behind a grieving partner, and it’s left a young daughter and baby without their father. As they enter what should be the ‘festive’ period, it’s going to be a time of unimaginable hurt and heartache.”