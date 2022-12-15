Fresh searches carried out in murder probe into death of Mark Hall
A series of searches were carried out in west Belfast and Crumlin as part of the murder investigation into the death of Mark Hall, one year after the killing.
Mark Hall was shot dead in a gun attack at his family home in Rodney Drive, Belfast, on the afternoon of Saturday, December 18, 2021.Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “As part of our ongoing investigation into the brutal murder of Mark, officers conducted a number of searches.“It’s almost one year since Mark’s life was taken. The callous attack took place in a busy residential area, and at a time when families would have been out and about, preparing for Christmas.“The murder has left a family bereft. It’s left behind a grieving partner, and it’s left a young daughter and baby without their father. As they enter what should be the ‘festive’ period, it’s going to be a time of unimaginable hurt and heartache.”