'Frightening ordeal' for staff as two men armed with knives raid off-licence

​Two men armed with knives have robbed an off-licence in Lurgan.

Police are appealing for information following the armed robbery on Saturday.

Detective Sergeant Johnston said: “At approximately 7.55pm, two men entered an off-licence in the Castle Lane area, armed with knives.

“The suspects threatened a staff member with a knife and demanded money from the till.

“Both suspects made off on foot with a number of items, including cash.

“An extensive search of the area was carried out by officers to try and detain the suspects, who were wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered.

“Although there were no reports of any physical injuries, this was a frightening ordeal for this staff member and those who were in the shop at the time.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed what happened or noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number 1446 of 21/12/24.