The incident occurred at a house in the Cookstown area on Sunday morning.

Detective Sergeant Reid said: “Police received a report shortly after 6am that the front door of a property in the Union Place area had been set alight.

“The fire was extinguished before the arrival of officers and thankfully no injuries were reported.

“Extensive damage was caused to the door as a result of the fire and we are investigating what happened as a deliberate arson attack.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation to contact us on 101, quoting reference 445 18/02/24.