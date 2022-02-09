Fuel poured over front door in arson attack, say police

PSNI

PSNI Detective Sergeant McCartan said police received a report of the fire “at around 11pm of a fire at a flat in the Mulderg Drive area.”

The officer continued: “Officers attended together with colleagues from NIFRS, who extinguished the fire, which is believed at this stage to have been caused by accelerant being poured over the front door of the property.

“Fortunately no one was inside the flat at the time of the incident, which we are investigating as arson.