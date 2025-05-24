Full statement from 'Sean' recanting his accusations of sectarianism against the PSNI's Tactical Support Group
I am the retired PSNI officer that is known as Sean who made serious allegations of sectarianism in an interview that was published in the Belfast Telegraph on March 8, 2025.
I am deeply sorry to everyone I have hurt by making these allegations, all of which were untrue and did not in fact occur. This statement is not an excuse for why I made these allegations up, but an explanation and a heartfelt apology. I cannot turn the clock back, I wish I could, but I will try and make right what I did wrong.
Firstly, let me state that I am deeply sorry to all my former colleagues in the Blacks, (the name of the TSG I worked in for 15 years). My former colleagues, both serving and retired, were not just good police officers, there were outstanding police officers and wonderful human beings.
The allegations I made are all untrue. I am unequivocal about that. Nobody subjected me to sectarian abuse for wearing ash on my forehead.
Not once did I hear Catholic colleagues being referred to as ‘fenian ba**ards*. I never heard colleagues whistling the sash in corridors. I never heard or saw colleagues referring to nationalist politicians on TV as ‘fenians’.
I am deeply sorry that I claimed I had experienced sectarian abuse or witnessed sectarianism in the PSNI. I am also sorry that I alleged to the Chief Constable that I had ever experienced nuanced sectarianism in the PSNI.
The TSG I served in was a diverse group of men and women and I never saw or heard a single one of them speak in a sectarian way or engage in any bullying or unprofessional behaviour.
I am proud to say that I served in a team that treated colleagues and the public professionally, fairly and with humanity.
My former TSG colleagues also served bravely in situations that were dangerous and traumatic.
Policing is a vital part of any society, and I do not want to put anyone off from joining the PSNI.
However, policing has taken a toll on me and I was diagnosed with complex PTSD of a severe nature and medically retired from the PSNI.
I faced dissident republican threats and intimidation that left me a shadow of the person who joined the PSNI.
Being unwell has also made me vulnerable in ways upon which I do not wish to expand on publicly.
I need now to try and focus on my family and my health and I do not want to be contacted by anyone. I will contact those I need to speak with.
Once again, I wish to apologise to all the men and women of the PSNI, serving and retired, who have been hurt by my actions. I am also truly sorry that I misled the Belfast Telegraph and by extension the public.
I reached out, without prompting or suggestion to a former TSG colleague and Jon Burrows, because I wanted to make right what I did wrong and trust both of them to treat me fairly.
I have made this statement of my free will. In short, I retract without any equivocation the allegations of sectarianism that I made.
To my former colleagues, I say once again, I am so sorry and hope one day we can be friends again.
– Sean