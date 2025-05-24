Full statement from 'Sean' recanting his accusations of sectarianism against the PSNI's Tactical Support Group

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​I am the retired PSNI officer that is known as Sean who made serious allegations of sectarianism in an interview that was published in the Belfast Telegraph on March 8, 2025.

I am deeply sorry to everyone I have hurt by making these allegations, all of which were untrue and did not in fact occur. This statement is not an excuse for why I made these allegations up, but an explanation and a heartfelt apology. I cannot turn the clock back, I wish I could, but I will try and make right what I did wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firstly, let me state that I am deeply sorry to all my former colleagues in the Blacks, (the name of the TSG I worked in for 15 years). My former colleagues, both serving and retired, were not just good police officers, there were outstanding police officers and wonderful human beings.

Sean said that his 'former Tactical Support Group colleagues served bravely in situations that were dangerous and traumatic' (photo: STEPHEN WILSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The allegations I made are all untrue. I am unequivocal about that. Nobody subjected me to sectarian abuse for wearing ash on my forehead.

Not once did I hear Catholic colleagues being referred to as ‘fenian ba**ards*. I never heard colleagues whistling the sash in corridors. I never heard or saw colleagues referring to nationalist politicians on TV as ‘fenians’.

I am deeply sorry that I claimed I had experienced sectarian abuse or witnessed sectarianism in the PSNI. I am also sorry that I alleged to the Chief Constable that I had ever experienced nuanced sectarianism in the PSNI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The TSG I served in was a diverse group of men and women and I never saw or heard a single one of them speak in a sectarian way or engage in any bullying or unprofessional behaviour.

The 43 former TSG officers are responding to a Belfast Telegraph report that was published on the front page of, and inside, the paper on Saturday March 8, 2025

I am proud to say that I served in a team that treated colleagues and the public professionally, fairly and with humanity.

My former TSG colleagues also served bravely in situations that were dangerous and traumatic.

Policing is a vital part of any society, and I do not want to put anyone off from joining the PSNI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, policing has taken a toll on me and I was diagnosed with complex PTSD of a severe nature and medically retired from the PSNI.

I faced dissident republican threats and intimidation that left me a shadow of the person who joined the PSNI.

Being unwell has also made me vulnerable in ways upon which I do not wish to expand on publicly.

I need now to try and focus on my family and my health and I do not want to be contacted by anyone. I will contact those I need to speak with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once again, I wish to apologise to all the men and women of the PSNI, serving and retired, who have been hurt by my actions. I am also truly sorry that I misled the Belfast Telegraph and by extension the public.

I reached out, without prompting or suggestion to a former TSG colleague and Jon Burrows, because I wanted to make right what I did wrong and trust both of them to treat me fairly.

I have made this statement of my free will. In short, I retract without any equivocation the allegations of sectarianism that I made.

To my former colleagues, I say once again, I am so sorry and hope one day we can be friends again.