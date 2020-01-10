Funeral details announced for Carrickfergus murder victim Glenn Quinn

The funeral of Carrickfergus murder victim Glenn Quinn is to take place on Wednesday, January 15.

The body of Mr Quinn, 47, was discovered in a flat in Ashleigh Park in the Woodburn are of the Co Antrim town on Saturday night.

Police and forensic officers at the scene of the incident.

Police say he was the victim of an attack that resulted in his death and have launched a murder investigation.

A notice on the FuneralTimes.com website stated he was the “beloved son of Ellen and the late James, deeply regretted by the entire family circle”.

The notice continued: “A Service of Thanksgiving for Glenn’s life will take place on Wednesday 15th January 2020 at 2.00pm in Joymount Presbyterian Church, Carrickfergus, followed by committal at Roselawn Crematorium at 4.00pm.

“Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired, payable directly to Kidney Research NI, 15 Cleland Park South, Bangor BT20 3EW.”

Meanwhile, a public vigil in memory of Glenn will be held in Carrickfergus this weekend.

East Antrim UUP MLA John Stewart MLA said it follows “a huge outpouring of grief and shock following the horrific murder”.

Mr Stewart added: “A week on from that tragic event, we feel it is important that the local community come together to reflect and remember Glenn for the wonderful person and true gentleman that he was.

“To that end, a vigil will be held this Saturday evening on Castle Green at 6pm to reflect, remember and stand in solidarity with Glenn’s family and friends.”

He went to appeal to anyone who has any information about the events surrounding Glenn’s murder to contact the PSNI on 101 or contact Crimestoppers in confidence.