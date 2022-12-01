Funeral details released for 94-year-old house blaze victim who was 'still full of life'
The 94-year-old man who died in a Cookstown house fire has been named as Robert Stevenson.
According to Funeral Times Mr Stevenson, who died suddenly’ was “Robert (Stevie) M.B.E. (in his 95th year), former V.P. of Cookstown High School”.
The Northern Ireland Fire Service were called to the detached property in The Pines in the town shortly before 4am on Wednesday.
After firefighters extinguished the fire a man was found dead at the scene.
Most Popular
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers said they want anyone with information about the incident who could to contact them.
An NIFRS spokesperson said the fire service's thoughts and sympathies were with the man's loved ones.
Local Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson said the community was shocked and extended his sympathy to Mr Stevenson’s family circle.
"It is tragic that something like this should happen, particularly at this time of the year coming up to Christmas. I would just like to express my condolences to family and friends.
"It was his 94th birthday last week in fact – and he is very well known in Cookstown as ‘Stevie’.
"He was an absolute gentleman and was heavily involved in the scouting movement. He was awarded a MBE for his work there.
"I knew him for a long time as Vice Principal of Cookstown High School. His death has been a great shock to everyone who knew him.”
Sympathy has also been extended by Athletics Northern Ireland.
In a statement John Glover said: “It is with the deepest sadness that the athletics family in Northern Ireland has learnt of the untimely death of Robert Stevenson, MBE, known to one and all as Stevie.
“It might seem strange to say ‘untimely’ for someone who four days earlier had celebrated his 94th birthday but at the time of his passing he was still full of life.
The day before his birthday he attended the AGM of the Ulster Schools AA (of which he was a founder member) and had attended Scouts, an organisation close to his heart.
“Born in Glasgow, he was however educated at Maidstone Grammar School in Kent where he competed against and beat fellow pupil Frank Sando who would go on to represent GB at two Olympics.
“In 1948 the family moved to Northern Ireland where Roy graduated from Queens University and began a teaching career in Cookstown High School rising to the position of Vice-Principal. However it was involvement in extra-curricular activities for which he was best known especially in the field of hockey, athletics and scouts.”
He added: “It was not only schools athletics which was the beneficiary of his committment and skills as he was also a dedicated official for Athletics Northern Ireland.
"Unfazed by the introduction of electronic timing Stevie kept meticulous records of his comparisons with the photo-finish and was quick to celebrate when he achieved a Bingo (a time exactly equivalent to the camera).
“His dedication and enthusiasm did not go unrecognised. At the 50th Anniversary Dinner of the Ulster Schools three time Irish Olympian Maeve Kyle presented Stevie with the UK Sports Officials Lifetime Achievement Award.
“Despite all these achievements Stevie will primarily be remembered as one of natures gentlemen.
“Written by John Glover”
And a statement from the ULSTER SECONDARY SCHOOLS' ATHLETICS ASSOCIATION (USSAA) said: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Mr Robert Stevenson (Stevie) sadly passed away last night/ early morning. He had celebrated his 94th birthday last Friday.
“Stevie has been a stalwart of athletics at District, Ulster and Irish level for many decades and will be sadly missed.”
The death notice in Funeral Times adds that “cremation will take place in Roselawn Crematorium on Friday, 9 December at 3.20pm.“A thanksgiving service will then be held in First Presbyterian Church Cookstown on Sunday, 8 January 2023 at 2.30pm.“Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Air Ambulance N.I. c/o Steenson Funeral Services Charities account, (address as above).“Lovingly remembered and deeply regretted by his many friends and associates.”