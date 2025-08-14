Funeral details released for tragic Stephen Brannigan as sympathy paid to family of beloved grandfather
According to Funeral Times the ‘dearly beloved husband of the late Dorenda, and much loved father of Gemma and Ciara, loving grandfather of Sophie, Lily, Connor, Clodagh, Holly and Ruairi, dear son of Gerry and Kathleen, and brother of Damien, Michelle, Adrian and Paul’ will be buried on Saturday 16th August after 1pm Requiem Mass in St. Brigid’s Church, Downpatrick.
He will be later buried in Struell Cemetery.
The death notice adds that ‘family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at his parents’ home’.
The 56-year-old died following an incident in the Marian Park area of Downpatrick on Sunday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene after officers and ambulance service personnel were called to the property following a report of the death of a man at the address.
A 30-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder and attempted murder in relation to incidents in Downpatrick on Sunday.
Comments on social media referring to Mr Brannigan include:
- Rest in peace Stephen. You were so modest, humble & kind. Life is so unfair & cruel. Such a gentleman… God love all your family. Can’t look at a wall that doesn’t have your hand prints all over it as I always told you … you were the best painter ever. Bless your soul x
- Thoughts and prayers are with the entire family! Such a tragedy.. back in the arms of your wife Dorenda.
- May he rest in peace in Heaven. Condolences to all the family and friends at this sad time. God bless you all.
-
Deepest sympathy to Ciara, Gemma and all the family.