Funeral details released for tragic Stephen Brannigan as sympathy paid to family of beloved grandfather

Funeral details have now been released for tragic Stephen (Stevie) Brannigan who died ‘tragically’ on August 10.

According to Funeral Times the ‘dearly beloved husband of the late Dorenda, and much loved father of Gemma and Ciara, loving grandfather of Sophie, Lily, Connor, Clodagh, Holly and Ruairi, dear son of Gerry and Kathleen, and brother of Damien, Michelle, Adrian and Paul’ will be buried on Saturday 16th August after 1pm Requiem Mass in St. Brigid’s Church, Downpatrick.

He will be later buried in Struell Cemetery.

The death notice adds that ‘family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at his parents’ home’.

Stephen Brannigan

The 56-year-old died following an incident in the Marian Park area of Downpatrick on Sunday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after officers and ambulance service personnel were called to the property following a report of the death of a man at the address.

A 30-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder and attempted murder in relation to incidents in Downpatrick on Sunday.

