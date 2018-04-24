Funeral for mother of two hit by stolen car

The funeral of the mother of two who died after being knocked down by a stolen car will take place today.

Lisa Gow died after she was struck by a stolen vehicle last Thursday morning on Belfast’s Ballysillan Road.

Her funeral is at 1.30pm in St Andrew’s Church, Forthriver Road, followed by a service at Roselawn Crematorium.

Her family said she was “full of joy, full of energy, and full of love for her family and friends”.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with causing her death by dangerous driving.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old woman has been charged with causing grievous bodily injury following another incident of dangerous driving on the same stretch of road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The woman is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court next month after a pedestrian in his 40s was taken to hospital with severe head and facial injuries.