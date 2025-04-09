Further arrests made after serious assault of a man in the Paxton Street area of east Belfast
Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “We’re continuing to investigate a serious assault on a man in the Paxton Street area of east Belfast on Sunday, 6th April.
“To date, a 45-year-old man has been charged to Belfast Magistrates’ Court in connection with the investigation.
“A second man, aged in his 40s, who was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm has also been bailed to allow for further enquiries.
“As part of our ongoing enquiries, we arrested two men aged 32 and 37 yesterday, Tuesday 8th April, on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
“They remain in custody at this time as enquiries continue.
"We would continue to appeal to anyone with any information which might assist us to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference number 79 06/04/2025.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/