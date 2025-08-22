Fury as famous NI hymn-writer's home hit by arson: Author of 'All Things Bright and Beautiful' spent childhood in Strabane house now badly damaged in fire

The childhood home of Cecil Frances Alexander was badly damaged in a late-night arson attack. Photo: Daniel McCrossan MLA/Facebook

“Wanton vandalism to an historic property” has been condemned after an arson attack on the childhood home of one of Northern Ireland’s best-known hymn writers.

Cecil Frances Alexander penned the lyrics of globally famous ‘All Things Bright and Beautiful’, as well as the Christmas Carol ‘Once in Royal David’s City’ among many other hymnal works and poems.

Wife of the Anglican Bishop of Derry and Archbishop of Armagh, William Alexander, she was one of the area’s most prominent charity campaigners of the Victorian era, helping to create an institute for the deaf and dumb in Strabane as well as being instrumental in setting up a district nurse system.

Now a late-night arson attack on her childhood home in Strabane has sparked outrage.

Shortly before 11pm on Thursday night, the two-storey gabled cottage-style house was deliberately set alight. Firefighters battled the flame for six hours and were able to save the historic building, but its roof was left badly damaged.

Angering locals even more, it’s not even the first time an arson attack has happened.

Milltown House, to use its correct name, used to be the home of Strabane Grammar School, but has lain empty since 2020 after the school relocated. Just a few short months after the grammar left, arsonists struck for the first time.

Cecil Frances Alexander moved in at the age of 15, along with her family, not long after it was built in the 1830s. She published a number of books, verses and hymns while living there.

Milltown House has been empty for five years, though Strabane Rugby Club were hoping to make it their new home. Photo: Daniel McCrossan MLA/Facebook

For West Tyrone MLA Tom Buchanan, that means Milltown House “has been part of the cultural fabric and history of Strabane for nearly 200 years” – and he’s outraged by the damage deliberately wreaked on it.

Said the DUP man: “As the former home of Cecil Frances Alexander, it has had an impact on people far beyond the town through her books and hymn-writing.

“More recently the house was also a centre for education in the town as the site for Strabane Grammar. Unfortunately, since it became vacant in 2020 there have been a number of incidents where the building has been attacked, including previous arson attacks.

“This latest attack however has been devastating, however, not just to the building but to all those who want to see it restored and brought back into use.

Part of the charred interior of Milltown House after the arson attack. Photo: Daniel McCrossan MLA/Facebook

“This is wanton vandalism and those responsible should face justice for what they have done to this historic property.”

It’s understood Strabane Rugby Club had hoped to move into Milltown House. In a social media post, they said their “plans [are] in disarray” and they’re “disappointed and let down on so many levels”.

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan described the building as “gutted”, saying: “The roof is gone, and all internal heritage features have been destroyed.

“For generations, this house was a symbol of education, community, and legacy. Today it stands burned and broken, because of the reckless actions of arsonists.

“I am furious, and I know our community is too. This cannot continue.”

A spokeswoman for the Fire Service said eight appliances from a total of five different fire stations tackled the blaze, putting it out by 4.40am on Friday morning.

“The fire is believed to be deliberate ignition,” she added.