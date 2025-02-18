Fury as Republican group plasters Lurgan estate with anti-PSNI posters ahead of police community outreach events

Republican group Lasair Dhearg plastered the posters in a Lurgan estate.

A Republican group has been condemned for covering a Lurgan estate with anti-PSNI posters ahead of community outreach days.

Lasair Dhearg, who describe themselves as “anti-imperialist Republican Socialists”, coated the Kilwilke area of the Co Armagh town with posters ordering residents: “Don’t join the PSNI.”

Mocked up to look like recruitment adverts, the posters accuse the PSNI of arresting twice as many Catholics as Protestants, denying justice to victims and families, and “being heavily involved in court cases to cover up and hide RUC collusion”.

The sinister posters were erected ahead of planned community outreach events by the police in community centres around Lurgan this week.

The outreach events are casual drop-ins featuring lunch and a chat with local inspectors – but Lasair Dhearg, whose name translates as “Red Flame”, claimed they’re part of a British government strategy of “normalisation” that the Republicans want driven out.

In a statement posted to their social media, the group said: “A number of events have been arranged across Lurgan this week to allow the PSNI to interact with and spread their propaganda amongst local people.

“Our activists there presented the community in Kilwilke with the truth – there is nothing normal about the PSNI."

They went on to accuse Northern Ireland’s law enforcement of being “a core part of the British military occupation in Ireland”.

The posters accuse the PSNI of preventing justice for victims and covering up RUC collusion.

However, their statement misspelled the name of the Lurgan estate they claimed to represent.

Kilwilke is known to be a heavily Republican area, and one of the outreach events is slated for that part of Lurgan.

In a subsequent statement, Lasair Dhearg spokesman Pádraic MacCoitir insisted the posters “are not designed to intimidate” while claiming that low numbers of Catholic applicants to the force “clearly show the level of mistrust that community has”.

Condemning the posters, DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart stated they were “clearly designed to intimidate and create a chilling effect on efforts by the PSNI to build relationships with local communities”.

Some of the posters are mocked up to look like fake recruitment adverts, but instruct area residents not to join law enforcement.

She said: "It is deeply concerning that, at a time when there has been much discussion about the underrepresentation of Catholic officers in the PSNI and how this can be addressed, some within the Republican community seek to undermine attempts at positive engagement.

“I commend the PSNI for their proactive approach in reaching out to all communities, despite this blatant attempt to create fear and division.

"No one should be intimidated for wanting to engage with their local police service, and we need community leadership that supports those [who do].”

Alliance Upper Bann MLA Eoin Tennyson said the posters are “clearly intended to intimidate local residents who wish to engage positively with the PSNI, as well as officers themselves”.

He added: “The vast majority of people in Lurgan want to move forward towards a more shared and inclusive future. Those responsible for this campaign do not speak for them, and seek only to drag our community back through fear and division.”

The PSNI described the posters as “inappropriate and unacceptable”, with area Superintendent Brendan Green pledging to continue with outreach events “to encourage people from all communities, particularly those currently under-represented within the [force], to apply for a career in policing”.

It’s the second time the police have encountered problem posters in recent days.

Over the weekend, anti-GAA signs were erected in Randalstown, but rapidly removed by police officers.

Although asked why the Lurgan posters weren’t similarly taken down with speed, the PSNI have yet to reply.

Meanwhile the force announced that a recent recruitment drive saw over 4,800 people apply to become student officers.

Less than three in 10 applicants were from a Catholic background, with Police Federation chair Liam Kelly blaming threats from dissident Republicans for the low numbers.