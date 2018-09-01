Gang of 30 youths attack police in Portadown

A crowd of around 30 youths attacked police officers and a police vehicle during disturbances in Portadown.

The incident occurred when the gang of youths were gathered drinking in Ballyoran on Friday evening.

Police were called to the scene after bottles were smashed and elderly residents became alarmed and upset.

An officer, posting on the PSNI Craigavon Facebook page, said: “The Portadown Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) were the first on scene and, whilst elderly residents watched from their gardens, they came under attack from the crowd who threw bricks and bottles.

“Our guys did what they do, and stood between the innocent members of the community and those who sought to bring violence to the streets.

“Stones and bottles landed on the road, covering it with broken glass, and narrowly missed several of our neighbourhood officers.

“We got hold of two of the boys, one of whom suddenly changed his tune and so after arrest was released for report.

“The other wasn’t so wise, so was arrested and taken to custody.

“As the guys were dealing with that, Portadown’s top coward struck, smashing the back windscreen of one of our vehicles before scurrying off towards Garvaghy Park.”

It is understood that no officers were injured during the incident.

Anyone who can assist police with their inquiries into the incident is urged to call the PSNI on 101, quoting the reference number 1125 of 31/08/18.