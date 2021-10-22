Gang of masked men search house in Co Down

Police are investigating a burglary in Newtownards

Nothing was reported stolen but the three occupants of the house in Balfour Street, Newtownards – two men and a woman – were left in shock as a result of the incident.

The PSNI received a report that the group of up to five men, all dressed in dark clothing and wearing masks, entered the house at around 7.45pm on Thursday evening.

After they had searched the house the men left and went a short distance to Marquis Street where they are reported to have gotten into a silver Mercedes car and driven off at speed in the direction of Talbot Street.

