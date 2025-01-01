Garda launch murder investigation after death of a man in Co Wexford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Co Wexford.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man, aged 58 years, died following an incident in New Ross on Tuesday.

Gardai said they commenced a murder investigation following a post-mortem examination carried out by the state pathologist on Wednesday.

Two men were arrested over the man’s death on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Co Wexford.

A Garda spokesperson said a man, aged in his 30s, arrested in connection with the investigation remained in custody on Wednesday afternoon, while the second man had been released.

They said the Garda technical bureau is continuing to examine the scene.

“Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact them and are seeking any available camera footage, including dashcam recordings, from those who were in the vicinity of Cluain Fada, New Ross at the time of the incident,” they said.