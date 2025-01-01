Garda launch murder investigation after death of a man in Co Wexford

By Rebecca Black PA
Published 1st Jan 2025, 19:03 GMT
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Co Wexford.

The man, aged 58 years, died following an incident in New Ross on Tuesday.

Gardai said they commenced a murder investigation following a post-mortem examination carried out by the state pathologist on Wednesday.

Two men were arrested over the man’s death on Tuesday.

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Co Wexford.

A Garda spokesperson said a man, aged in his 30s, arrested in connection with the investigation remained in custody on Wednesday afternoon, while the second man had been released.

They said the Garda technical bureau is continuing to examine the scene.

“Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact them and are seeking any available camera footage, including dashcam recordings, from those who were in the vicinity of Cluain Fada, New Ross at the time of the incident,” they said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”

