Gardai seize Colt M16 rifle and more than 170 rounds of ammunition

One man has been arrested after a rifle and ammunition were seized in Co Clare.
By Philip Bradfield
Published 17th Sep 2023, 10:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Sep 2023, 10:55 BST
The items were recovered following a search operation in Shannon on Friday.

Gardai from the Clare Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Emergency Response Unit and Southern Region Dog Unit, conducted a search of a wooded area.

A Colt M16 rifle, magazine and more than 170 rounds of ammunition were seized.

Gardai have arrested one man after am M16 rifle and ammunition were seized in Co Clare.
Gardai have arrested one man after am M16 rifle and ammunition were seized in Co Clare.
The suspect, aged in his 30s, was arrested and detained at a Garda station in Co Clare under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

The firearm and ammunition will be subject to examination by the ballistics section of the Garda National Technical Bureau.