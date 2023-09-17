Watch more videos on Shots!

The items were recovered following a search operation in Shannon on Friday.

Gardai from the Clare Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Emergency Response Unit and Southern Region Dog Unit, conducted a search of a wooded area.

A Colt M16 rifle, magazine and more than 170 rounds of ammunition were seized.

The suspect, aged in his 30s, was arrested and detained at a Garda station in Co Clare under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.