Gardai seize Colt M16 rifle and more than 170 rounds of ammunition
and live on Freeview channel 276
The items were recovered following a search operation in Shannon on Friday.
Gardai from the Clare Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Emergency Response Unit and Southern Region Dog Unit, conducted a search of a wooded area.
A Colt M16 rifle, magazine and more than 170 rounds of ammunition were seized.
The suspect, aged in his 30s, was arrested and detained at a Garda station in Co Clare under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.
The firearm and ammunition will be subject to examination by the ballistics section of the Garda National Technical Bureau.