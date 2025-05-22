Garvagh: PSNI treat red white and blue spray painting and 'UDA' sign as sectarian hate crime
The PSNI said it received a report of criminal damage in the area on Wednesday, 21 May.
Inspector Brogan said: "It was reported that traffic signage, a bridge and a welcome sign had been spray-painted in the Glenullin Road area. We are treating this as a sectarian hate crime.”
Police are asking for information on tel 101, or via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 or http://crimestoppers-uk.org/
Local Sinn Fein Councillor Sean Bateson said a roadside welcome stone was painted, with the Irish words on it also chipped away. A small bridge was painted and had the letters ‘UDA’ added. Paint was also added next to the Catholic Primary School in Garvagh, he said.
"As you can imagine, a few locals were outraged by it. It raises unnecessary tensions,” he added.