Police are treating red, white and blue spray paint and paramilitary names around Garvagh as a sectarian hate crime.

​The PSNI said it received a report of criminal damage in the area on Wednesday, 21 May.

Inspector Brogan said: "It was reported that traffic signage, a bridge and a welcome sign had been spray-painted in the Glenullin Road area. We are treating this as a sectarian hate crime.”

Police are asking for information on tel 101, or via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 or http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Local Sinn Fein Councillor Sean Bateson said a roadside welcome stone was painted, with the Irish words on it also chipped away. A small bridge was painted and had the letters ‘UDA’ added. Paint was also added next to the Catholic Primary School in Garvagh, he said.