The former head of the NI Fire and Rescue Service has been jailed for eight months for the indecent assault of a teenage girl.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Thompson, aged 56, of Rogan Wood in Newtownabbey, was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court for two counts of indecent assault against a now 33-year-old woman who was 15 years old at the time of the abuse

He was told he will spend a further 15 months on Probation and be subject to a five-year Sexual Offences Protection Order. He will also be on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman has now waived her right to anonymity and spoken out about the abuse which occurred between June and November 2006.

Gary Thompson.

In a statement released after Thompson was sentenced, Nikella Holmes thanked the PSNI for their “tremendous work throughout this lengthy and challenging process”.

"From the moment I reported via 101 I knew I would be treated with respect and care. I was believed and supported, throughout a difficult process by my investigating officer.

"Predators must face the consequences of their actions as my abuser has done today. I would encourage anyone who has gone through abuse to report if they wish to do so. There is support for you”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Claire McGarvey, said: “Thompson was in a position of trust in the community and held in high regard. He took advantage of a 15-year-old child who he manipulated and believed he was in a ‘relationship’ with.

"Nikella met Thompson through a community church in November 2004. He began communicating with her over text to build a rapport which we would classify as grooming, before encouraging in person meet-ups in 2006 when the indecent assaults took place in his car.

"He preyed on her and thought he would get away with it through manipulation. He was wrong.

"I’d like to praise Nikella who has shown immense bravery and courage in supporting the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will continue to work around the clock to bring child predators before the courts and would encourage anyone who may have been abused in a similar way to come forward. The passage of time doesn’t matter.