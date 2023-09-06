Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

During a brief preliminary hearing in the case at Laganside Courthouse in Belfast, coroner Paddy McGurgan was told the PSNI worker dealing with the disclosure of sensitive material is on sick leave.

Mr Davison, 47, was shot dead in the Markets area of Belfast as he walked to work in May 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had been involved in a personal dispute with other republicans.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gerard Davidson who was shot dead in the markets area of Belfast as he walked to work in May 2015.

Three months after Mr Davison was killed, former IRA man Kevin McGuigan was murdered in a shooting in nearby Short Strand.

Mr McGurgan is presiding over both inquests.

Receiving an update from his counsel Philip Henry, the coroner was told the PSNI had provided 28 files of non-sensitive material in the case.

The lawyer said the coroner’s service had also viewed all the sensitive material in the case and that the barrister for the PSNI, John Rafferty, would need to provide his client with an opinion ahead of a public interest immunity (PII) application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Henry said: “He is slightly disadvantaged at the moment because I was visiting Seapark in relation to a different inquest and I know that the person who had been dealing with PII and giving Mr Rafferty his instructions is on sick leave at the moment.”

He told the court it would be difficult to set a date for the full inquest until the disclosure process is at a more advanced stage.

He added: “I think if the court attempted to fix an inquest hearing date today you might be creating false hope or setting us up to fail. You would need a better indication from the PSNI of how long that exercise will take.”

Mr McGurgan said: “To give the PSNI a chance and an opportunity, given that they have somebody who is in control of this on sick leave, there is no point listing preliminary hearings.

“I don’t like bringing people back unnecessarily but at the same time I don’t like taking my foot off the pedal.”