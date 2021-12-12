Gerry Adams Christmas video withdrawn after victims’ backlash

A screengrab from the Ferry Clever card company video which has now been withdrawn

Many victims were angered when the Ferry Clever card company commissioned the former Sinn Fein president to record the video – complete with the ‘tiocfaidh ar la’ slogan and a reference to the Provisional IRA.

In the short film, Mr Adams assumes the role of a carol singer, arriving at the front door of a house singing: “Tis the season to be jolly, tiocfaidh ar la, la, la, la, la.”

The householder in the video later repeats a quip, used by Mr Adams when making reference to the IRA at a Belfast rally in 1995 – “They haven’t gone away you know.”

One of the Ferry Clever company's cards that appears to have been withdrawn from sale

Ann Travers, whose sister Mary was murdered by the IRA in 1984 said: “She never got to celebrate any further Christmases and it was never the same for us. Just like thousands of other families. Anybody who thinks this is funny lacks emotional intelligence.”

It later emerged that the company was also selling Christmas cards depicting a Santa figure dressed in paramilitary uniform, mask and Easter lily beret, with the slogan, “You better watch out, you better not tout. Merry Christmas.”

This also appears to have been removed from the company’s website.

Kenny Donaldson of Innocent Victims United said: “There’s nothing funny about that image for the families of those murdered by the Provisional IRA who were alleged as being informants. It can also be understood as a message for the here and now; if you offer or give information to the police or authorities then you can expect consequences”.

A spokesman for Ferry Clever said: “Whilst our business is based around satirical comedy, it was never our intention to offend anyone. We have now removed the video and have stopped selling the card in question. This will not affect the charitable end of this initiative as we will be making a donation to ensure the charity is not negatively impacted.

“We regularly create videos with well known and high profile people for charitable causes specifically to raise awareness and much needed funds for local charities. These initiatives are a very effective way for us to give something back to the local communities we are ultimately here to serve however we accept in this instance our approach has unintentionally caused hurt which we deeply regret.”

Austin Stack, whose prison officer father was shot and fatally wounded by the IRA in Dublin, said: “This is one sick, sick video, many, many families have an empty seat at the table this Christmas.

Edward O’Neill, who lost his father in the 1974 (UVF) Dublin bomb, said: “Speaking as a victim and survivor of terrorism I am hugely offended at this video. Anyone failing to see the callousness and reasons why people would be hurt and offended at this video lack some form of intellectual ability to have empathy for others”.

Alliance councillor Sorcha Eastwood tweeted: “Quite taken aback at those who think joking about the IRA and seemingly having a laugh about it all is ok.”

Gerry Adams has been contacted for comment.

