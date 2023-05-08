Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch: Irish state to oppose bid to have legal costs covered after not guilty verdict in murder case

Gerry "The Monk" Hutch outside the Special Criminal Court, Dublin, after he was found not guilty of the murder of David Byrne at a hotel in Dublin in 2016.

Last month, Mr Hutch was found not guilty by the non-jury court of the high-profile murder of David Byrne at a Dublin hotel seven years ago.

Mr Byrne, 33, died after being shot six times at a crowded boxing weigh-in event at Dublin's Regency Hotel on February 5 2016 in one of the first deadly attacks of the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attack was described by the court as a "meticulously planned high-velocity assassination" carried out by a six-man hit team which left one man dead and two others injured.

It "sparked mayhem on the streets of Dublin" and resulted in a "series of callous murders", the court heard.

At the Special Criminal Court on Monday, Ms Justice Tara Burns told barristers for Mr Hutch and the State that she was "surprised" that the matter was not ready to progress as she had expected it to be heard that day.

The barristers said they were of the understanding it was only up "for mention".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecuting counsel Sean Gillane SC said he was waiting on an internal submission before he could proceed but confirmed the State will oppose the costs application.

Mr Hutch's defence counsel, Brendan Grehan SC said he could proceed when this was ready.

Ms Justice Burns asked the barristers to compose a joint book of authority to be submitted by close of business on Thursday with a view for the hearing to take place on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, two men who were found guilty of lesser charges relating to the murder of Mr Byrne at the Regency Hotel will be sentenced on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Murphy, 62, of Cherry Avenue, Swords, was found guilty of a lesser charge relating to the murder of Mr Byrne.

Murphy was charged with providing a motor vehicle to a criminal organisation, with the knowledge of or having been reckless as to whether those actions could facilitate a serious offence, namely, the murder of David Byrne.

In the judgment last month, Ms Justice Burns said the court was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Murphy's Toyota Avensis took one of the hitmen from the grounds of St Vincent's GAA club following the Regency attack.

Jason Bonney, 52, of Drumnigh Wood in Portmarnock, was also found guilty of a similar charge relating to Mr Byrne's murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bonney was charged with providing a motor vehicle to a criminal organisation, with knowledge of or having been reckless as to whether those actions could facilitate a serious offence.

Ms Justice Burns said the court was satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that Bonney was the sole driver of a distinctive black BMW X5 seen in CCTV footage shown in court and that he was present at the "centre of the operations" of the attack.

At a hearing on Monday, the court heard that Murphy had 67 previous convictions for road traffic offences, public order offences, larceny and criminal damage.

Some of these offences dated back to 1972 and a portion occurred before Murphy had changed his name by deed poll from Christopher Ryan in 1987.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murphy has been with his partner for 26 years and was married previously. He has four children with his first partner and a fifth with his second.

"He worked ever since he left school," the court was told

He was a private in the army and also worked numerous other jobs including at a newsagents before applying for a taxi licence in 1994 and working for a number of taxi companies.

The court was told he suffers from diabetes and has high blood pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was asked to consider that his age was on the "older end of the scale", that he had a "long history in the taxi business", that he had a family and children, and that it was not "fair to say he was on the garda radar" prior to the offense.

His defence said he was involved on "one day" and that it ought to be considered he had the lowest level of responsibility compared to many people involved at all levels.

The court was told that Bonney has no previous convictions.

Detective Garda Stephen O'Keeffe told the court he had no difficulty with Bonney upon his arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bonney has been married for 32 years and has two children, who both went through third-level education.

The court was told he had left school at the age of 14 and was an apprentice plasterer for about five years before attending a construction course at night for three years.

He set up his own company at the age of 23 which was described as "successful" and he employed 10 people.

The court was told he has always been a "very hard worker".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He worked in the UK until about 2014 and the court was told he paid all his employees and paid all his taxes.

His defence said he was "never a burden on the State" and "always paid his own way".

Bonney had a heart attack in his early 40s in 2014 and was unable to work for 18 months.

"He had to take things easier", his defence said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samples from letters of testimony were read to the court which highlighted his volunteering in Trinity Boys Boxing Club.

The court was told this testimony described Bonney as a "valuable member of the community" and an "honest, hardworking person".

His defence said he was "never on the garda radar, never came before the courts before"

Bonney, the court was told, was "never a burden on anyone else despite having difficulties in his own life".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad