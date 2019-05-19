Gillen review: There is nothing in this to harm fair trials says MLA

There is nothing in the Gillen report which harms people’s ability to protest their innocence said Dolores Kelly, one of its leading political supporters.

Nationalist parties and the Alliance have been vocally enthusiastic about the report into reshaping how Northern Irish authorities deal with sex cases, which was a year in the making.

It recommends barring the public from trials, pre-recorded cross-examinsations, extra legal help for complainants, and more.

However, the News Letter has uncovered significant concerns which the legal profession in the Province have about apects of Sir John Gillen’s report, and two commentators – author Lionel Shriver and leading British QC Chris Daw – have warned of the risk of undermining defendants’ ability to contest their case.

A preliminary draft of it was released late in 2018 to give an idea of Sir John’s general thinking, before the full and final one – running to 714 pages containing 253 recommendations – was released on May 9.

Sinn Fein’s Linda Dillon MLA had insisted all the report’s recommendations must be adopted before they were even published.

At the Policing Board meeting in March – the board’s first meeting for two years – she posed this literally-nonsensical question to the Chief Constable George Hamilton: “Do the PSNI accept the Gillen report recommendations? And does their response to the consultation [during the time the Gillen report was being prepared] reflect this?”

“The Gillen report is not yet published,” the Chief Constable replied.

Once the final version of the report came out on the morning of May 9, Sinn Fein, Alliance and the SDLP issued statements calling for it to be implemented.

Mrs Kelly – SDLP justice spokeswoman and vice-chair of Stormont’s anti-sexual violence group – arguably the most emphatic, insisting that all 253 recommendations be adopted in total without “any cherry picking”, in a statement which she tweeted out the statement at 2pm that day.

Asked how she had been able to digest a 712-page report with 253 recommendations in such a short time, Mrs Kelly said she had “regular contact with the Gillen report team”, had seen Sir John’s draft report in late 2018, and indicated she already knew the thrust of what the final one was going to say.

Mrs Kelly praised the report’s “victim-centred” nature. And as to whether some of the measures risked tilting the balance against the defence team, she said: “No. I know that has been said in some quarters. There is nothing I don’t believe within the Gillen recommendations that is detrimental to the alleged perpetrator.”

Sir John was “always very mindful of that” she said, adding: “There will always be people who make false claims, and I think how the justice system deals with that... is something they’ve been very strong on”.

Ultimately Sir John’s report contained low-cost measures such as excluding the public from court and tightening up policing of social media which “could make the whole experience better for people who are victims, or alleged victims, I suppose he would say”.

The DUP meanwhile issued a statement, after prompting by the News Letter, saying the report has some “common sense improvements” and it is “in agreement with the broad thrust”.

At time of writing no press release on the matter had been sent to the News Letter from the UUP.