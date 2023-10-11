Girl aged 11 who became pregnant after being raped by 14-year-old boy should have a termination rules judge

​A pregnant 11-year-old girl who has twice been raped by teenage boys should have a termination, a High Court judge has ruled.

Court report

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot was told how the girl became pregnant earlier this year, after being raped by a 14-year-old boy she "met on the internet", when aged 10.

She was raped by another 14-year-old boy, a few weeks later, when she was 11, the judge heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The judge has made decisions about what moves are in the girl's best interests after considering the case at a recent private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

She also ruled that the placenta should be used for the "purposes of forensic testing in a criminal investigation".

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot has outlined detail of the case in a written ruling made available on Wednesday.

Health authority bosses had asked the judge to rule that a termination of pregnancy was in the girl's best interests and that taking tissue from the placenta for forensic testing was in her best interests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge has ruled that children involved cannot be identified and has not named the "health board" which began litigation.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot said the girl lived at home with her parents.

She said council social workers had "safeguarding concerns" about the care she was receiving at home from her mother and father.

The judge said the girl was now 11.

"She became pregnant after being raped by a 14-year-old she met on the internet when she was aged 10, on the 18th or 21st of May 2023," said Mrs Justice Arbuthnot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She was raped by another 14-year-old boy on the 11th of June 2023, but he did not make her pregnant."

The judge said a health board had applied for "declarations that a termination of pregnancy would be in her best interests" and that it would be "in her best interests for tissue taken from the placenta to be used for the purposes of forensic testing in a criminal investigation".