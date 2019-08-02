Girl shot with airgun in ‘hate crime’

A teenage girl was injured after being shot in the face with an airgun in an incident police are treating as a hate crime.

The incident happened on Wednesday in the Orkney Drive area of Ballymena.

PSNI Constable Cinnamond said: “At approximately 3pm in the Orkney Drive area a teenage girl was injured after being struck on the face with a pellet believed to have been fired from an airgun. A short time later the kitchen window of the victim’s home was damaged after it was shot by a pellet gun.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, which we are treating as a hate crime, or anyone with any information, to please call 101 quoting reference number 1414 31/08/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”