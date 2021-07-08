Glengormley War Memorial poppy wreaths damage being investigated as a hate crime

The incident at Lilian Bland Park cenotaph has been condemned as sectarian and disrespectful.

Police said they received a report of criminal damage which occurred at the war memorial sometime between 1.45pm and 2.00pm.

Inspector Patton said: “Enquiries are ongoing in relation to this incident, which is being treated as a sectarian hate crime.”

In March, then Mayor, Cllr Jim Montgomery, re-laid a wreath at Lilian Bland Park after a vandalism attack.

Glengormley Councillor Julian McGrath has appealed to those behind attacks to stop. The Alliance representative said the incident, which took place in broad daylight, saw poppy wreaths destroyed.

“This latest attack is yet another disgusting act of sectarian vandalism and disrespect,” he said.

“These actions are aimed purely at raising tensions in the town and I appeal directly to those behind them to stop. All sections of our community here abhor such behaviour.

“The memorial in Glengormley represents those who fought and died to enable us to enjoy the freedoms we enjoy today. This despicable vandalism is particularly low and achieves nothing.

“I urge anyone with information on this attack or previous ones to contact the police with it immediately.”

There was similar vandalism at the Ballyclare Road location in March after which the then Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Jim Montgomery, relaid a wreath. He did the same following a repeat attack in April when scorch damage was also caused to the memorial. Click here

Inspector Patton added: “We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1032 08/07/21.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

--