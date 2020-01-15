Glenn Quinn funeral: Murder victim a ‘gentle giant with big heart’

A Carrickfergus man whose death sparked a murder inquiry is remembered as a “gentle giant” with “a big heart,” mourners at his funeral service have heard.

The body of Glenn Quinn was discovered at his flat in Ashleigh Park on January 4.

Glenn Quinn.

Police said the 47-year-old was the victim of an assault as they launched a murder investigation in the days following news of the Mr Quinn’s death.

At a service of thanksgiving at Joymount Presbyterian Church yesterday, Rev Laszlo Orban said Mr Quinn had a “big heart”.

Rev Orban said: “Looking at some of his family photographs you could see the joy, the love and the gentleness in his eyes on every picture.”

Mr Quinn met his wife Valerie in 2006 and the pair were married four years later.

The former Downshire Secondary School pupil worked as a barman at the Royal Oak in Carrick and spent 15 years at the Co-Op distribution centre until failing health meant he could no longer work full-time.

Family minister Rev Richard Graham, who was unable to attend the service due to illness, sent a message expressing regret at not being able to participate.

“Along with everyone in church today, I find it difficult to find the words to express the devastation you must have in your hearts. Words seem completely inadequate. I know nothing that I can say will take away the loss you have suffered. Nothing can explain away a tragedy like this,” he said.

Re Graham also called on anyone with information about Mr Quinn’s death to contact the PSNI.