A violent brawl breaks out as a doorman says to two men from Northern Ireland to "go back where you f*****g came from".

A video of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

Two men can be seen walking away from bouncers near Lanigan’s Bar on Ranelagh Street.

Still within earshot, one the bouncers tells the two men to "go back where you f*****g came from".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A violent brawl ensues and within seconds it spills out on to a busy street with approximately 20 people involved.

Two men, aged 27 and 35, both from Northern Ireland, were arrested on suspicion of affray.

The two men have been released as police carry out an investigation.

Merseyside Police Detective Inspector Gary Thomas, described the mass brawl as a "shocking incident".

"This was a shocking incident and, although we have made two arrests, we are continuing our enquiries and conducting licensing checks to ensure we find all those responsible."

DI Thomas added: “This was the first weekend hospitality venues were allowed to open indoors under easing of coronavirus restrictions and we are committed to ensuring that people can enjoy their night out in Liverpool safely, without incidents such as this.

“If you witnessed the incident or have any information then please let us know, either directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers. Any information you hold could be vital to our enquiries.”

Lanigans Bar issued a statement in which it distanced itself from the doorman at the centre of the incident.

"On behalf of Lanigans Bar Liverpool, we would like to address the scene brought to our attention.

"Firstly, we do not condone violence of any sort, especially by security staff responsible for the safety of the public.

"We would like to clarify that the bouncer in question, is not a member of Lanigans staff and was not working for us on the night in question, he was assisting our bouncers and works in a completely different venue.

"However, that is no excuse and we are very saddened to see altercations of such magnitude on the street outside our premises."

---

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe