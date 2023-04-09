There has been much fanfare around the anniversary, with US President Joe Biden and both Bill and Hillary Clinton set to jet into Belfast for events marking the milestone.

Here, the News Letter takes a look at one of the key factors behind the 1998 deal – the level of violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deal is often credited with having “ended the Troubles” (as columnist Fintan O’Toole described it in a piece for the New York Times in 2017, for example).

Based on information provided by the CAIN project, this is a chart of Troubles deaths from 1969 to present, broken down by organisation responsible

But of course it did not bring about an absolute cessation of violence, as the figures here show; rather, it appears to have further suppressed violence which had been falling in a halting fashion ever since the peak year of bloodshed, 1972.

An analysis of the data compiled by Ulster University’s CAIN (Conflict Archive on the Internet) project shows that well over 100 people have been murdered since the 1998 deal was signed – though it is hard to be precise about a number.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s because paramilitary groups were supposedly on ceasefire from that point, and many murders were internal to their own organisations or communities: loyalists killing other loyalists, or republicans clashing with drug gangs active on “their turf”, with no claims of responsibility being made.

CAIN carries a list of fatal Troubles victims spanning the main phase of the violence from 1969 to 2002.

Based on information provided by the CAIN project, this is a chart of Troubles deaths from 1992 to present, broken down by organisation responsible. Violence in the early 1990s was at roughly the same level as a decade before, but fell after the first ceasefire of 1994, then continued at a relatively low level from 1998 onwards

After 2002, it lists a number of killings which may or may not be “conflict-related” – for instance, when members of a paramilitary group murdered someone, but out of a personal grudge or power feud, not for a bigger political purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The News Letter has used its own judgement in sifting through CAIN’s list of the killings from 2002 to present.

Those deaths which we’re reasonably sure had some kind of paramilitary involvement have been included in the charts in this story.

For example, we’ve included both the 2020 murder of civilian Glenn Quinn in Carrickfergus (widely believed to be down to UDA men) and the killing of Ian Ogle in 2019 in east Belfast (reportedly by men linked to the UVF).

In summary then, all this data – the CAIN figures from 1969 to 2002, followed by CAIN figures from 2002 onwards as interpreted by the News Letter – has been broken down in these charts into killings by loyalists (orange) and killings by republicans (green).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In broad-brush terms, some of the major milestones influencing the ebb and flow of annual fatalities shown in the charts here are the first IRA ceasefire of 1994, followed soon after by the Combined Loyalist Military Command ceasefire.

This ended in February 1996 with the Canary Wharf bombing, then the second IRA ceasefire of 1997 was followed by the Good Friday Agreement until eventually in 2005 the IRA was reported to have decommissioned all its weapons (or, at least, a large proportion of them).