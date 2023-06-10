Good Samaritan is attacked and robbed after going to aid of man in fake crash

Police said as the victim approached the man on the ground, he heard a noise at his car and turned around to see a second man sitting in the driver's seat before getting out and running off

The assault and theft happened in the Summerhill Road area of Dunmurry in greater Belfast at around 4.40pm on Friday. The victim had driven onto Summerhill Road from Creighton Road and saw a man lying in the middle of the road beside an electric scooter. He believed the man had been injured and pulled over to check he was okay.

Police said as the victim approached the man on the ground, he heard a noise at his car and turned around to see a second man sitting in the driver's seat before getting out and running off. He attempted to return to his vehicle but the man who had been lying on the ground got up, grabbed him by the neck and pulled him back. Police said he was then attacked by the suspect with a Stanley knife-type object.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim suffered superficial cuts to his stomach, right arm and right leg. Police said both suspects involved were around 18 years old, approximately 5ft 10ins in height and of medium build. They ran off toward Twinbrook. Police said a large sum of money and a mobile phone were stolen from the victim's car.