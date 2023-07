Graffiti appearing to threaten a judge has appeared on a court building in Northern Ireland

Newtownards Courthouse in Co Down where the name of district judge Mark Hamill was daubed on the building alongside a crosshair and a number of windows were smashed. Photo: Rebecca Black/PA Wire

A number of windows were also smashed at the building. It is the second time the court building has been targeted since a long-running feud between rival loyalist factions in the area began.

A number of properties in the Co Down town and surrounding areas have been attacked in the feud between opposing drug gangs. SDLP justice spokesperson Sinead McLaughlin condemned the threat.

She said: "Nobody should be subjected to threats for simply doing their job and any attempt to intimidate a member of our judiciary or influence the rule of law must be treated with the utmost seriousness.

"Any attempt to impede justice from taking its course through threats or anything else will fail and those responsible will be held accountable."

Amnesty International's Northern Ireland director Patrick Corrigan said in a social media post it was a "disgraceful and sinister attempt" to intimidate the judge. He added: "Judges and the wider legal profession play a crucial role in upholding the rule of law and defending human rights for all. "Solidarity to District Judge Mark Hamill and colleagues."

The PSNI has appealed for information over the incident. A spokesperson said: "Police are investigating a report of criminal damage to premises at Regent Street in Newtownards. "A report was received shortly before 8am today, Wednesday 26 July, that a number of windows had been smashed and graffiti sprayed on a wall.

