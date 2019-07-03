Graffiti threatening prison officers 'absolutely deplorable'

The chairman of the Northern Ireland Prison Officers' Association has condemned those responsible for graffiti in Londonderry which threatens prison officers.

The graffiti, discovered on a wall in the Bligh's Lane area of Creggan on Wednesday morning, threatens staff members at Maghaberry Prison.

It names three individuals and reads: ‘Maghaberry Screws Beware... IRA’. A target sign was painted beside the sinister message.

Similar graffiti was daubed on the walls of the former police station in Stewartstown earlier this week.

Ivor Dunne, chairman of the Prison Officers’ Association in Northern Ireland, commented: “It is absolutely deplorable that someone should be targeting staff who carry out their duties with impartiality and integrity.”

Mr Dunne also spoke of the “hurt that this has done to those people’s families” and said that prison staff carried out their duties with professionalism and catered to people from both sides of the community.

Also condemning the graffiti, Sinn Fein Foyle MLA Raymond McCartney said: “I condemn this threat to prison officers which appeared as part of offensive graffiti.

“The people behind this have nothing to offer but threats and intimidation.

“The statutory bodies responsible need to be remove the graffiti immediately.”