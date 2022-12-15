Amanda McCabe, 52, has spent more than two years behind bars on charges linked to her alleged leadership role within the New IRA.

Refusing her application for bail, Madam Justice McBride ruled that the risk of any further offending has not reduced.

She said: “The fact that the applicant is a woman shouldn’t change the approach of the court, especially when the charges are of a terrorist nature.

“Further recent incidents which have been claimed by the New IRA indicate the threat that organisation poses to the public remains very live.”

McCabe, of Ailsbury Gardens in Lurgan, Co Armagh, is among 10 people facing prosecution as part of Operation Arbacia, a joint police and MI5 surveillance investigation.

She allegedly attended two bugged meetings of the dissident organisation’s high command at properties in Sixmilecross and Omagh in Co Tyrone on dates in February and July 2020.

Prosecutors claim those present were addressed by two co-accused who identified themselves as the New IRA’s chairman and chief of staff.

A previous court heard the gatherings discussed the possibility of launching a hard economic bombing campaign and cyber-attacks within the UK.

At one stage in the secretly recorded conversations McCabe - also known as Mandy Duffy - despaired at a previous ceasefire called by the IRA, it was alleged.

She faces a total of seven charges, including directing a terrorist organisation, belonging to a proscribed grouping, and preparation of terrorist acts.

With McCabe denying that she attended either meeting, defence lawyers have challenged the strength of evidence against her.

They contend that the prosecution case has weakened at ongoing committal proceedings where 110 witnesses are due to be called in a bid to establish if all 10 accused should stand trial.

Counsel for McCabe argued that she should now be released because a newly introduced voice analysis report will cause significant further delay.

But Madam Justice McBride held that the additional evidence was unlikely to impact on the timetable for completing the committal hearing.

“I accept the applicant has been remanded in custody now for a period of time in excess of two years,” the judge acknowledged.

“This is a very complex case, there are 10 accused, and it involves complex forensic evidence and expert voice recognition witnesses.”

Setting out further reasons for denying bail, she added: “There is an ongoing risk of flight in this case, notwithstanding the caring role which the applicant may have for her grandchild.