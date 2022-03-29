Great news as security alert giving no access to Covid-19 testing centre is over - ATO attended scene and suspect device declared ‘nothing untoward’

According to TrafficwatchNI: “#CoLondonderry the earlier security alert in Maydown area of #Derry on Clooney Road has now ended - roads have reopened.”

A PSNI spokesman said: “A security alert sparked by the discovery of a suspicious object in the Campsie area of Derry/Londonderry shortly after 3am today (29 March) has ended.

“Police and ATO attended the scene, in the Clooney Road area, where the object was examined and declared as nothing untoward.”

Inspector Swanson said: “Thank you to those who were impacted as we conducted our enquiries. The access road to the Covid test centre has now reopened.”

Earlier the PSNI reported that the Clooney Road was currently closed and there was no access to the Covid-19 testing centre.

Motorists and pedestrians were asked to avoid the area.