Greenvale Hotel owner Michael McElhatton: Police have blackened my name over false drugs claim

The owner of the Greenvale Hotel Michael McElhatton has accused the PSNI of having “blackened my name” after he was arrested and then “de-arrested” over drug claims.

Mr McElhatton, who is still being questioned on suspicion of manslaughter after three teenagers died outside a St Patrick’s Day disco in Cookstown, was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

Flowers left at the scene of the tragedy

However, in a statement issued at 6pm on Wednesday, the PSNI said the man had been “de-arrested”.

“This follows fast track forensic examination of a suspicious package consisting of a white-powder substance and tin foil, found during a search of a house in Moneymore,” said a police spokesperson.

Police said the 52-year-old and a 40-year-old man remain in custody on suspicion of manslaughter.

A statement by Michael McElhatton said: “While I wished to respect the ongoing investigation by the police into the tragic deaths of the three young people at the Greenvale Hotel on St Patrick’s night, I have no choice but to make it completely clear that I have nothing whatsoever to do with drugs.

“I can assure everyone that whatever any suspicions the police have raised about me in relation to anything to do with drugs is totally without any basis.

“I am shocked and horrified that the powdery substance taken by police from the laundry in my house could be drugs.

“Despite there being no basis to these suspicions, they have blackened my name and caused so much upset for so many people, especially those who are grieving and distressed over the events at the Greenvale Hotel.”