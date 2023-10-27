A 14-year-old old girl had an inexplicable forboding when her father took her out to buy a 'Daddy's Little Angel' necklace - only for him to be gunned down hours later in one of the most notorious massacres of the Troubles.

Jillian Burns was just 14 when her father John was gunned down by loyalist terrorists in the Greysteel Massacre on 30 October 1993 – 30 years ago this Monday.

UDA/UFF terrorists entered the Rising Sun bar in the village - nine miles east of Londonderry - and shouted "trick or treat" before opening fire.

Seven people died with another man later dying from his injuries. Eight of the victims were Catholic and two Protestant.

Jillian Burns was only 14 when her father John was gunned down the Greysteel Massacre, carried out by the UDA/UFF.

The dead were Karen Thompson (19), Steven Mullan (20), Moira Duddy (59), Joseph McDermott (60), James Moore (81), John Moyne (50), John Burns (54) and Sam Montgomery (76).

The UDA attack happened a week after the Shankill bombing, which the IRA had claimed was targeting the UDA.

On the tragic day of Greysteel, Jillian's father took her shopping into Londonderry.

She said: "I remember that we went to H Samuels where he bought me a wee chain that said: ‘Daddy’s little angel.’ For some strange reason, and I really don’t know why, but all day I thought something was going to happen; it was just out of character for daddy to take me to Derry."

The funeral cortege of former UDR man John Burns at Eglinton in County Londonderry. John was one of seven people killed by the UFF in the Rising Sun Bar in Greysteel. PACEMAKER PRESS 2/11/1993 1422/93

Of their night out hours later, she added: "Every Saturday night, my mum and dad went out to the Rising Sun bar at Greysteel for a drink with their friends. It was only time mum and dad drank or socialised; it was their escape for a few hours a week."

She was in a friend's house hours later when news came of the shooting. As she ran back to her home a friend told her that both her parents had been shot.

They called a taxi to see her father in Altnagelvin hospital. But when the driver arrived he told Jillian her father was already dead, causing her to run back to her house where she was violently ill for an hour.

Another taxi then took them to hospital where her mother was in intensive care.

The funerals of five of the victims of lthe UFF massacre in The Rising Sun Bar in Greysteel. The area came to a standstill as thousands turned out to pay their last respects. PACEMAKER PRESS 2/11/1993

"I remember her writing down a message asking how daddy was, but all I could tell her not to worry as someone was sitting with him. I think that she knew though, because she lifted her arms in the air and then dropped them on the bed; it broke myheart."The funeral service for her father was lovely, she said.

“Then sadly, the minister had to go to the hospital and inform her that her husband and the father of her three children hadn’t made it and was being laid to rest."

She added: "I had to realise that I needed to forget my teenage years and grow up fast; I lost out on my late childhood because of the circumstances. I was a 14-year-old girl who had to try to turn into an adult overnight.

Her mother was confined to a chair for four years and endured 174 operations.