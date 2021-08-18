Guarded welcome for ‘amnesty’ bill after veterans meet SoS in London

Military veterans protesting against the historic prosecution of two former soldiers in April this year. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Representatives of the Northern Ireland Veterans Movement (NIVM) met NI Secretary Brandon Lewis on Wednesday and later said they agreed with the proposed legislation – if the wording of the new bill reflects the assurances given to the former soldiers.

Earlier this year Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a new bill being progressed through the Commons will allow Northern Ireland to “draw a line under the Troubles”.

In a 32-page commmand paper, the government made it clear it wants to close down virtually all avenues for holding to account those who killed during the Troubles.

Many victims’ groups, and a large number of military veterans based in Northern Ireland, have voiced their opposition to any form of de facto amnesty that will allow those responsible for terrorist atrocities to escape justice.

A NIVM spokesman told the News Letter on Wednesday night that it was the view of the NIVM that former paramilitaries have already enjoyed an amnesty in all but name during the peace process.

“In 1998 and 2001 the British Government granted immunity from prosecution to terrorists with the introduction of a two-year maximum sentence for their crimes including murder. [Tony] Blair and [John] Reid then negotiated secret deals... and introduced royal pardons and letters of comfort for over 200 IRA terrorists,” he said.

“At the same time Blair failed to provide protection for security forces who upheld the rule of law”.

The NIVM statement reflects the views of the majority of veterans based in Great Britain – and the group accepts that its members based in Northern Ireland will be more reluctant to support the new legislation.

However, the spokesman said the new bill “offers a way forward for those who served in Northern Ireland”.

He added: “The NIVM is sensitive to the feelings of the innocent victims of terrorism and the hurt that a statute of limitations will cause them, but the simple and painful truth is that no terrorist will ever be convicted.

“This statute of limitations, combined with an end to legal aid and funding for legacy cases, will stop this expensive and deeply flawed propaganda offensive.

“There will be no more show trials, no more legacy inquests costing millions of pounds.

“The NIVM will scrutinize every detail of the proposed bill to ensure that the legislation truly offers the protection for which veterans have been campaigning.”

Sinn Fein’s Gerry Kelly has called on the government to withdraw the proposals he describes as “an insult to victims”.

He said: “Today British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis met with former British military veterans to discuss amnesty proposals that will directly benefit them but yet refuses to engage with relatives of those killed by British state.”

