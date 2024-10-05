Guildford pub bombing relatives 'deserve justice' says campaigner 50 years after fatal blasts
That is the message from Kenny Donaldson, director of Troubles campaign group the South East Fermanagh Foundation, on the anniversary of the blasts which killed five people.
The bombs went off at The Horse & Groom on North Street and The Seven Stars on Swan Lane.
“The pubs were known to be frequented by military personnel stationed in the area but of course when attacked those military personnel present were in civilian form and at their most vulnerable,” said Mr Donaldson. “Two members of the Scots Guards, two members of the Women’s Royal Army Corps, and a civilian had their lives stolen through the brutal actions of terrorism. Those murdered posed no risk or threat to anyone, they were young people who were out to enjoy themselves socially.
“The Guildford pub bombings case remains an unresolved crime following rulings that those formerly convicted are adjudged to be innocent of that heinous crime.
"There exists fresh evidence which should and must necessitate thorough investigation. The case is with the new ICRIR body and we are clear that the bereaved families and injured deserve justice and accountability for what they have endured, and continue to endure.
“Fifty years on the events in Guildford remain etched within the fabric of that town, and this weekend there will be an opportunity for people to come together, to pause and to reflect.
"On Sunday a special service of remembrance will be held in Holy Trinity Church, Guildford.”
Those killed that day were: Ann Hamilton (19); Caroline Slater (18);William Forsyth (18); John Hunter (17); and civilian Paul Craig (22).
They came five days before the UK general election, and one day after that the IRA also bombed two clubs in London, the Victory, and the Army and Navy Club (leading to one person being injured). The following month, 21 people were killed when the IRA bombed two pubs in Birmingham.