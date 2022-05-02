Gun pointed at female member of staff during robbery

PSNI

Detective Sergeant Ash said: “Shortly before 9.10pm two men entered a commercial premises on the Malone Road.

“One of the males pointed a black handgun at a member of staff and told her to be quiet and demanded money. A sum of cash, along with a small black safe were taken.

“The males then made off onto College Gardens where they got into a small red vehicle with a driver already inside it. The vehicle then headed towards the Lisburn Road.

“Both men are believed to be in their 30s and were wearing face coverings. The first male is described as wearing blue jeans, black trainers, a grey jacket, dark hat and gloves.

“The second male was also wearing blue jeans, a dark navy jacket and grey bobble hat. He had no gloves on.

“The staff member, whilst physically unharmed, was left shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience.